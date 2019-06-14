Hancock County CASA/GAL Seeking More Funding

06/14/19 – 8:24 A.M.

An organization that helps children in abuse and neglect situations went to the Hancock County Commissioners Thursday afternoon asking for funds. Hancock County CASA/GAL executive director Leah Cole told the commissioners that the organization is mandated by law. The commissioners agreed that the organization is vital but said that there isn’t any money to spare.

They approved a contract with the organization Thursday for the same amount as last year, $19,500 maximum with $7,000 upfront and $350 payment per case. Cole asked the commissioners for an increase to $47,000 with a max of $50,000.

Cole added that the need for more money is due to an increase in caseloads and reduction of funds. Cole explained that last year she had three cases but this year that number has skyrocketed to 31 cases. The United Way of Hancock County has also reduced the organization’s allocation from over $123,000 to $98,800.

The commissioners proposed meeting with Juvenile Court Judge Kristen Johnson, The United Way, the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and CASA/GAL personnel to discuss the funding situation.