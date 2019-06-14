Red Cross Still Needs Donors On World Blood Donor Day

06/14/19 – 9:42 A.M.

Today is World Blood Donor Day and we had Rodney Wilson from the Blood Services Division of the American Red Cross share some information. He said that blood donors are extremely important but rare…

Wilson explained that the Red Cross needs to see about 13,000 donors/day to meet the needs across the country. Unfortunately, the Red Cross does not hit that number and donations decline through the summer.

He said that they have made it easy to find a place to donate…

You can learn more at RedCrossBlood.org