Income, Sales Down In 2nd Quarter For Cooper Tire

(WFIN) – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has reported its second quarter 2019 results.

The company says its net income in the second quarter was $9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.18, compared with $15 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Second quarter net sales were $679 million compared with $698 million in the second quarter of 2018, a drop of 2.8 percent.

Operating profit was $32 million compared with $33 million in the second quarter of 2018.

“Our second quarter operating profit margin improved sequentially from the first quarter, and the Americas segment delivered improved operating profit despite new and incremental tariffs this year,” said Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes.

“Our International segment was challenged by the ongoing decline within the new vehicle market in China and a weak replacement tire market in Europe. While we are not satisfied with the lower unit volume in the second quarter, our strategic initiatives are taking hold, and we are confident that they will contribute more meaningfully to unit volume growth in 2020.”

He says negatively affecting the quarter was $13 million in costs related to new tariffs on products imported into the United States from China compared to the same period a year ago, as well as $2 million of restructuring costs related to Cooper Tire Europe’s decision to cease light vehicle tire production at its Melksham, England facility.