The Courier Increasing Prices For First Time In More Than Five Years

(WFIN) – The Courier has announced that it will be increasing prices for the first time in more than five years.

Beginning today (Monday), the price of home delivery and local mail subscriptions will go up.

The Courier says EASYpay will increase from the current $12 monthly rate to a new rate of $14.

The 3-month subscription rate will rise from $37.50 to $49.50.

The 6-month rate will rise from $75 to $94.

And the 12-month rate will go up from $150 to $178.

The Courier says its digital-only rate and out-of-area mail rate are not changing.

Courier subscribers get the printed newspaper six days a week, and also get full access to the newspaper’s website, www.thecourier.com, at no additional charge.

Starting Saturday, the single-copy price for the Saturday Courier also will rise, by 25 cents, when it’s purchased at stores or from news racks.

The Monday through Friday single-copy price will remain at 75 cents.

The Courier is owned by Findlay Publishing Company, which also own WFIN-WKXA-WBUK radio stations.