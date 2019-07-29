Several Road Construction Projects Continuing In Findlay

(WFIN) – Several road construction projects are continuing in Findlay this week.

The city’s engineering department says the projects include restrictions for drivers.

Among the projects,

– South Blanchard Street from Lincoln to Third Street will be closed to through traffic. Residents and businesses in the area will have access to their driveways, but may experience some delays when crews are working near their properties.

– Garfield Avenue from North Blanchard Street to the railroad will be closed to through traffic for paving on Monday.

– West Melrose Avenue from Bolton Street to Broad Avenue will be closed to through traffic for paving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city says short delays can be expected, and that drivers should avoid those areas if possible.

The work is dependent on weather conditions and the contractor’s schedule.