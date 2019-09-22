Putnam County Inmate Who Didn’t Return From Work Release Located, Taken Into Custody
An inmate who failed to return from his court-ordered work release in Putnam County last week has been located.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old David J. Cole was taken into custody on Sunday.
He was taken to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility where he’s awaiting a court appearance.
The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday night Cole failed to report back to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility from his court-ordered work release at Raw Steel in Leipsic.