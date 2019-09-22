UF Students Win Chalk A Walk Contest In Findlay

Some University of Findlay students won the Community Chalk A Walk contest over the weekend with their sidewalk drawing of a misunderstood creature that befriends a cat.

“We just kind of tried to design a story around him, and show him interacting with this animal that he’s enamored by and finds a friend in.”

The students said they decided to go with sort of a Halloween theme with Halloween approaching.

The students won $100 with their chalk drawing, which is at the southeast corner of Main Street and Crawford Street.

The contest is put on annually by the Findlay Art League.