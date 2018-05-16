Internal Review Shows FPD Followed Protocol During Police Chase

5/16/18 – 4:58 A.M.

An internal review shows Findlay police officers followed department protocol during a police chase that led to the death of a Findlay woman last week. Lt. Ryan Doe says the department has rules officers have to follow before, during, and after the chase. One standard includes completing an internal review within a week of the incident.

Doe says the review shows officers followed the department’s guidelines. Officers used their overhead lights and siren in a marked police car. The regulations also say two officers can take part in two separate police cars, with a supervisor joining in a third car.

The protocol requires officers to evaluate roadway conditions, traffic, proximity to schools, and time of day among other items.

48-year-old Crystal Moore died when her car hit a house north of Findlay last Wednesday. She had led authorities in Crawford County on a chase earlier that day. Findlay officers found her on the south side of the city and pursued her until she lost control after crossing railroad tracks.

MORE: The Courier