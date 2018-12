12/19/18 – 4:06 P.M.

State Representative-elect Jon Cross has announced a local public swearing-in ceremony next month. The event will be at the Hardin County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on January 4. Cross was elected to the 83rd Ohio House district which includes Hancock and Hardin Counties, and a part of Logan County.

Cross also announced that Cort Everhart will serve as his legislative aide in Columbus.