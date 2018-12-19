Red Cross Seeking Donations This Holiday Season

12/19/18 – 3:40 P.M.

The American Red Cross is asking you for donations of your blood, time, and money. The agency reports that there is often a shortage of blood donations around the holidays. The agency adds that as many as 44,000 blood donations are needed every day across the country. You can find a full list of blood drives at redcrossblood.org.

The agency is also seeking volunteers. Volunteers help out through disaster response but also by providing administrative help in the offices in Findlay, Marion, Bucyrus and Mount Gilead.

You can also help the agency through a monetary donation. You can do that by visiting redcross.org/NCOhio.