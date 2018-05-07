Jon Husted Stops In Findlay For Mike DeWine Campaign

05/7/18 – 5:53 P.M.

Secretary of State Jon Husted made a stop at Rowmark in Findlay to campaign for the Lt. Governor’s seat. He said that he’s shown he can cut spending to save money and operate on less.

Jon Husted

Husted is running alongside Gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine. He said that DeWine will make a good governor because he cares.

Jon Husted

Husted explained that he and DeWine want to cut government spending and focus on building the workforce, helping those in recovery, and easing the burden on taxpayers. He said Ohio should be a place where people want to live and companies want to be located.

Husted also urged people to go out and vote before they miss the election.