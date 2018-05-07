Local Gas Prices Down To Start The Week

5/7/18 – 5:34 A.M.

Local gas prices have come down from last week’s high prices. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.61. That’s down 16 cents from last Monday. It’s also four cents cheaper than it was two weeks ago.

Prices in Findlay are below the state average, which sits at $2.65 per gallon. That’s a nine cent drop over the last seven days.

Prices in Ottawa stand at $2.69 per gallon. That’s up 10 cents from last Monday.