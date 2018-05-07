Mount Blanchard Prepares For Village Clean Up Day

5/7/18 – 5:25 A.M.

Mount Blanchard residents are encouraged to help clean up the village this coming weekend. Activities will include cleaning the parks and pool area, planting flowers, mulching several areas, painting, and cleaning the streets. Volunteers are needed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with lunch provided.

Volunteers should bring shovels, rakes, brooms, wheelbarrows, wagons and any painting supplies. For more information, you can call 419-306-3073.

The Beautification Committee, Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church Social Concerns, Mount Blanchard park board and the village of Mount Blanchard are sponsoring the event.