Berm Repair Projects Continue In Putnam County

5/7/18 – 5:19 A.M.

ODOT is continuing berm repair work along several Putnam County highways this week. The agency says you’ll see lane restrictions on U.S. 224 between Glandorf and Kalida again. Work is also taking place on State Route 115 between Kalida and State Route 15 and State Route 613 between the Hancock County line and Leipsic.

Other berm repair locations include State Route 613 between State Route 15 and the Paulding County line, State Route 634 between State Route 190 and U.S. 224, and State Route 694 between State Routes 114 and 115.