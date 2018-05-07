Road Work Continues In Findlay This Week

5/7/18 – 5:13 A.M.

You’ll see road work in familiar locations in Findlay this week. The city says crews are continuing a curb and sidewalk replacement on Cory Street. The project is reducing Cory Steet to one lane between Sandusky Street and West Main Cross. The northbound of lane of Cory Street is closed between Washington and High streets.

The city is reducing the southbound side of North Blanchard Street to one lane between Trenton and Melrose Avenues.

Park Street remains closed to through traffic between Lima and Hancock streets.