Kan Du Studio Partners With Amazon To Sell Clients’ Artwork

12/4/18 – 11:05 A.M.

A local art studio has partnered to sell items on Amazon. Kan Du Studio gives area residents with special needs a chance to express themselves artistically. The studio has partnered with Amazon to sell t-shirts and PopSockets with their clients’ designs printed on them.

Kan Du has more than 200 active listings online now. The artist gets a percentage of each sale made through the website.

Starting in 2019, the studio plans to offer books on Amazon that feature even more artwork and stories from Kan Du clients.