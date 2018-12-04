Findlay Residents Targeted By Social Security Scam

12/4/18 – 10:43 A.M.

You’ll want to be aware of a scam making the rounds in Findlay. The police department says residents are getting calls from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. The caller is telling people that someone has bought a large ticket item while using your Social Security number. They’ll then ask for the last four digits of your Social Security number and for your bank account number.

The police department says the calls appear to come from legitimate numbers because the scammers are using spoofing technology to make their calls look real.

You’re urged to make senior family members aware of the problem. Investigators don’t believe the scam has compromised anyone’s information at this time.