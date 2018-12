12/4/18 – 8:38 A.M.

A new support group in Findlay aims to help people affected by a loved one’s suicide attempt. The group will meet for the first time Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church basement meeting room.

Century Health will facilitate the meetings. The group is open to anyone experiencing stress after a loved one’s suicide attempt.

For more information call 419-425-5050.