Tiffin University President Facing OVI Charge

12/4/18 – 5:26 A.M.

The president of Tiffin University is facing an OVI charge. The Advertiser-Tribune reports 52-year-old Lillian Schumacher has a hearing this week in Ottawa County Municipal Court.

The alleged incident happened on August 31. A State Patrol trooper reports clocking Schumacher driving 44 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. The patrol says she had a blood-alcohol content of .117. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

MORE: Advertiser-Tribune