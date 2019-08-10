Kids Show Off Their Talents At BalloonFest

Ten of the most talented kids in the Findlay area showed off their skills in the inaugural Flag City BalloonFest Talent Show.

Taking the top prize was 16-year-old Adam Hellman, who wowed the crowd with his juggling abilities.

Adam started off his routine in the traditional way but then really kicked it up a notch by eating an apple while juggling it and also asking the crowd for items to juggle.

At one point he was tossing a shoe, an iPhone and a baton into the air and he didn’t drop anything.

Adam, who is a three-sport athlete at Findlay High School, says he’s been juggling for about two years now.

He says, while it’s just for fun now, he’d like to see if he has the talent to become a professional performer.

We asked him what the craziest thing he’s ever juggled was.

“I’ve juggled steak knives before,” he said, adding that his parents weren’t too amused by that.