Latino Fest Is This Weekend In Fostoria

08/24/18 – 2:40 P.M.

The 12th Annual Latino Fest is coming up this Saturday in downtown Fostoria. The festival is meant for everyone and will food, drinks, and live music. There will also be children’s activities like bounce houses and obstacle courses. If the weather cooperates there will be a Summer Bash Custom Car Show as well.

The event brings in anywhere from 800 to 1,200 people. Proceeds of the event go to support next year’s Latino Fest but leftover money will go back into the community.