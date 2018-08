08/24/18 – 2:43 P.M.

A Bluffton man that pleaded guilty to raping a 4-year-old girl will be going to prison. The Courier’s Eileen McClory was at the sentencing of 37-year-old Johnathon Lamb.

Eileen McClory

Lamb pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the case. The crime happened in February of last year.