NAMI Of Hancock County Looking For Speakers For Suicide Prevention

08/24/18 – 3:14 P.M.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and NAMI of Hancock County is asking for help. A post on their Facebook page says that they are looking for 2 people willing to share their stories about a loved one that committed suicide. They are also looking for two people who can talk about their own story of trying to commit suicide and how it impacted their life.

The speakers will be included in the Light of Hope Suicide Vigil on September 16 in Dorney Plaza.

If you are interested in taking part or would like more information, you can reach NAMI at 567-525-3435.