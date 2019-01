1/10/19 – 6:39 A.M.

Leipsic is looking for a new village council member. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Councilman Brian Reynolds is stepping down. In a letter to council, Reynolds said he couldn’t serve “in a level that I feel is acceptable to those who have elected me.”

Leipsic council members have 30 days to appoint a replacement.

