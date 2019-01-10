UPDATE: Large Power Outage Reported On West Side Of Findlay

1/10/19 – 11:20 A.M.

UPDATE – 12:14 P.M. (Adds info about cause of outge)

A large power outage is affecting the west side of Findlay. American Electric Power’s website says around 2,400 customers are without electricity at the moment. AEP says an equipment outage on Township Road 94 caused the outage. They are estimating a 3 p.m. restoration time.

The outage has knocked out power to several stop lights in the area. Remember to treat them as four-way stops for the time being.

Liberty-Benton schools are without power. An alert from the school says they will still dismiss on time. Superintendent Mark Kowalksi tells us the students are warm and safe.

We’ll have more details as they become available.