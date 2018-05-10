Leipsic Woman Sentenced On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge

5/10/18 – 5:04 A.M.

A Leipsic woman will spend 11 years in prison for her role in a robbery that led to the death of a man in Findlay last year. Judge Reginald Routson sentenced 27-year-old Jessica Kisseberth on counts of involuntary manslaughter and robbery on Wednesday. During the sentencing hearing, Kisseberth said the victim in the case, Marcus Alexander, was her best friend. She added that “being in the Hancock County Justice Center on top of losing Marcus has broken me.”

Kisseberth, Alexander, and Joseph Fleming IV attempted to rob 38-year-old Husam Coleman of Chicago at the Econolodge on Emma Street on February 17 of 2017. Coleman ended up shooting and killing Alexander.

Coleman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He’s serving a five-year prison sentence. Flemming pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge. He has a sentencing hearing on June 6.

MORE: The Courier