McComb School Board Buys Shady Acres Golf Course

5/10/18 – 5:13 A.M.

The McComb school district is buying a golf course next to the school. The school board agreed to pay $365,000 for the Shady Acres Golf Course during a Wednesday meeting. Superintendent Tony Fenstermaker says the 74-acre course gives the district room to expand in the future.

Fenstermaker says the school can’t expand to the north as there’s nowhere to go. He adds it would cost more than $475,000 to move the parking lot and track to expand to the south.

The school board has agreed to a no-cost lease agreement with the current course owners. That means the golf course will stay open the rest of the season.

MORE: The Courier