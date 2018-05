5/10/18 – 5:18 A.M.

A Findlay teenager is facing an assault charge for attacking his high school principal. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 19-year-old Darius Johnston Wednesday. Investigators say Johnston attacked Findlay High School Principal Ryan Imke at the school on April 30.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said he believes Johnston is a student.

