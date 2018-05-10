Part-Time Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With OVI

5/10/18 – 5:27 A.M.

A part-time Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy is facing an OVI charge in Hancock County. The Lima News reports a Hancock County Sherrif’s deputy pulled over 42-year-old Brian Huff of Findlay on March 8. Court documents show Huff pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.

Judge Alan Hackenberg granted a motion to allow Huff driving privileges to work and to pick up his kids from school.

Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker says Huff won’t face discipline until the court case is over.

MORE: Lima News