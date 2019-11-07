Liberty Benton Girls Soccer And Volleyball Teams Seeking State Titles
There’s a lot of excitement happening at Liberty Benton as not one but two high school girls teams head off to state championships.
Soccer Coach Mark Pagano said they play a tough schedule but this game will be their toughest yet.
The soccer players are heading to Columbus this Saturday to face off against Cincinnati Country Day for the state title.
The volleyball team swept the CHCA Eagles Thursday afternoon to earn their ticket in the state championship.