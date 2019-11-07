Third Quarter Cost Of Living Index Released For Findlay

Findlay’s Cost of Living Index ranked below the national average but came in as the third-highest for the state of Ohio.

Hancock County JFS executive director Randall Galbraith said that he wasn’t surprised to see transportation topping the list.

He added that there are coalitions in place to address the costs of housing and transportation.

According to the information from the Hancock County Alliance, the average composite index for the nation was 100. Composite Scores are based on six categories.

Findlay was above the national average in the Transportation and Goods and Services categories. Transportation came in at 108.2, and Goods and Services came to 102.8.

The city was below the national average in the Grocery Items at 94.4, Health Care at 96.7, Utilities at 86.6, and Housing at 81.7.