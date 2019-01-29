Liberty-Benton Moves Forward With Construction Levy

1/29/19 – 5:14 A.M.

Residents in the Liberty-Benton school district will see a building levy on the May ballot. The school board approved a second resolution to put a 35-year, 7.3-mill bond issue in front of voters during their Monday meeting. If passed, the levy would pay to build a new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade building. It would also fund renovations at the high school and the construction of a new auditorium.

6.8 mills of the levy would pay for construction. The rest would pay for continuing maintenance. The property tax would generate around $25.5 million. The state would pay for the rest of the $45.4 million project.

