United Way Of Hancock County Reports $3.2 Million Raised In 2018

1/29/19 – 5:23 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County raised more than $3.2 million dollars for the 2018 fundraising season. The organization says the money will help the community in areas of health, education, and financial stability. This year’s total fell just below last year’s $3.3 million.

Community members who serve on volunteer impact teams decide where the money goes from here. The members receive grant review training before looking at requests for the money.

Ginger Jones is this year’s campaign chairwoman. In a statement, she said, “The campaign committee and the community should be proud of the results we have collectively achieved over the course of the past nine months.” She added, “It has been an honor to participate in this campaign and to witness the compassion and responsiveness of our community when it comes to meeting the needs of our neighbors.”

MORE: Fundraising breakdown by category