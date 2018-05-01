Liberty-Benton Schools Keeping The Status Quo With 2 Renewal Levies

05/01/18 – 6:45 P.M.

Liberty-Benton School District has two renewal levies on the ballot this year. Superintendent Mark Kowalski said that the money is just for operations.

He added that it will help replace school buses and other capital items. The levies were voted on at separate times before but are on the same cycle now. There is no new money coming from the levies.

Kowalski said that they will raise around $1.4 million for the school district.