Downtown Findlay Continues To Flourish While Findlay Village Mall Struggles

05/01/18 – 6:17 P.M.

Downtown Findlay has been booming with success the past few years. Findlay-Hanock County Economic Development director Tim Mayle said that they are looking to add more retail and housing options to the downtown area.

Tim Mayle

He said that there is a buyer for the old gas light building between Logan’s and Japan West. He said that the commerce building will have new usage as well.

Mayle said that while Downtown Findlay has been flourishing economically, the Findlay Village Mall has not. Economic Development director Tim Mayle said that they are hoping some entertainment sources will come to the mall to help drive business.

Tim Mayle

Mayle said that people say they want a Dave and Buster’s and other entertainment style venues to go into the mall.