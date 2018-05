5/1/18 – 10:52 A.M.

A Findlay Police Department K9 officer is getting body armor. The Ralph Cole post of the American Legion helped line up the protective vest for K9 Deke. The organization worked with the non-profit organization Vested Interest for K9s to get the funding for the project.

Deke joined the Findlay Police Department in July of 2017. His handler is Officer Jacob Atkins.