May Is Motorcycle Awareness Month

5/1/18 – 10:44 A.M.

Warm weather has arrived, and along with it more motorcyclists anxious to get out and ride again. The State Highway Patrol says now is a good time to review tips for sharing the road with motorcycles. The agency urges drivers to give motorcycles a full lane of travel, and to allow plenty of space if you are behind one. The patrol also reminds you to double check for motorcycles at intersections and when you change lanes on the highway.

There were 155 fatal motorcycle crashes in Ohio last year, down 20 percent from 2016. Only 29 percent of the people killed in those crashes were wearing a helmet. Ohio law requires motorcycle riders under 18 or with less than one year of experience to have a helmet.