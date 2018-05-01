Deshler Police Chief Facing Additional Charge

5/1/18 – 5:24 A.M.

Deshler Police Chief Ryan Bowersox is facing an additional indictment. Henry County Court records show a grand jury recently indicted Bowersox on a count of aggravated possession of drugs.

In late March authorities charged Bowersox with three counts of unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway. Other warrants aimed to find stolen guns, steroids, and other evidence from Bowersox’s home in Hamler.

Bowersox is currently on administrative leave.

