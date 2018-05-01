Two Injured In Seneca County Crash

5/1/18 – 5:14 A.M.

A three-car crash in Seneca County injured two people late Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says the collision happened at the intersection of County Road 7 and Township Road 112 around 5:15 p.m.

20-year-old Ethan Roy of Fostoria was driving west on Road 112 when he pulled into the intersection and hit an SUV driven by 42-year-old Tammy Arbogast of Tiffin. Roy’s car then hit a pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Michael Smith of Tiffin.

A medical helicopter took Roy to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. The hospital said he was in stable condition Monday evening. Bascom EMS took Arbogast to Mercy Tiffin Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two kids in her car and Michael Smith all avoided injury.

The crash remains under investigation, but the patrol says distracted driving appears could have been a factor.