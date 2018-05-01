Dola Woman Injured In Crash South Of Findlay

5/1/18 – 5:02 A.M.

A collision between a car and semi on U.S. 68 south of Findlay injured one person Monday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened at the State Route 15 interchange around 4:55 p.m.

52-year-old Dawn Evans of Dola was trying to turn right onto U.S. 68 when she made a wide turn into the opposite lane and hit a semi driven by 62-year-old Basile Ionta of Ontario, Canada. Hanco EMS took Evans to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies cited Evans for failing to follow rules for turns at an intersection.