Windy And Dry Conditions Lead To Increased Fire Risk

5/1/18 – 4:54 A.M.

Warm weather is finally moving into the area and it’s bringing some dry and windy conditions with it. As a result, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says we’ll see an elevated fire risk today. That means you should avoid outdoor burning if possible. The advisory is in place from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The elevated fire risk designation is the lowest of the fire risk levels the weather service can issue.

The forecast is calling for wet weather to move into the area later this week.