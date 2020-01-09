Lima Man Guilty Of Sex Trafficking Teenage Girl

A Lima man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Nicholas Salvadore Cochran appeared in federal court to enter the plea on one count of committing a sex offense against a minor.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said Cochran, a registered sex offender, was arrested last August during a nationwide FBI led sting called Operation Independence Day aimed at recovering sex trafficking victims.

He faces between 27 and 42-years in prison.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, police in July began searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Celina, Ohio.

The release said the investigation included an examination of ads posted on websites used for advertising prostitution.

Agents found that Cochran posted several ads for the Lima-Findlay, Dayton and Columbus areas.

Cochran was arrested during a traffic stop in Allen County on an outstanding warrant.

The victim called her parents from a hotel in Lima and was rescued.