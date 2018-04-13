Litter Landing Ending 24-Hour Operation

4/13/18 – 4:57 A.M.

Litter Landing is ending 24-hour operation later this month. Courtney Comstock is the director of the facility and says security and safety concerns to the decision. As a result, you’ll only be able to drop off recyclable material during staff hours.

Starting April 28, the new hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Comstock says the new rules will also discourage people from dropping off unaccepted materials.

