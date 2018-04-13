I-75 Widening Project Will Result In Lane Restrictions Next Week

4/13/18 – 5:08 A.M.

The I-75 widening project will cause lane restrictions on the interstate next week. ODOT is reducing the north and southbound sides of I-75 to one lane between State Route 12 and U.S. 224 so crews can set beams for a new bridge over the Blanchard River. The work takes place between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day.

You’ll notice slowdowns and even stopped traffic in the construction zone for short amounts of time during the work. Crews will also occasionally close the southbound entrance ramp to I-75 from U.S. 224. ODOT is using the exit as a staging area for the work.