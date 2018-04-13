New Gas Station Approved In Carey

4/13/18 – 5:17 A.M.

Site plans are in place, but Carey is still waiting on Casey’s General Store to buy the land approved for a new gas station on the edge of the village. The Progressor Times reports Casey’s hasn’t yet bought the property for its proposed convenience store near the U.S. 23 and State Route 15 interchange.

The plans call for 10 gas pumps and a convenience store with several food options. The site is across from the existing Shell gas station on the south side of the village.