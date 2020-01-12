Little Flooding, Few Road Closures After Two Days Of Rain

The Findlay area picked up 2.32 inches of rainfall from Thursday night through Saturday night.

The extended rain event prompted Flood Warnings for both the Blanchard River and Eagle Creek.

While the river and creek did swell from all the rain, it turned out that there was only minimal flooding and just a few road closures.

One of the roads that was affected was Howard Street, which was closed at Broad Avenue and near the back entrance to Walmart.

South River Road was also closed in spots due to water across the road.

Your weather for Monday in Findlay is looking cloudy and mid 40s, and then partly cloudy and low 50s for Tuesday.