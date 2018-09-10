Local Colleges Score High Marks In U.S. News & World Reports Rankings

9/10/18 – 9:14 A.M.

The University of Findlay scored well in the 2019 edition of U.S. News and World Reports college rankings. The magazine ranked UF 37th in best Regional Universities in the midwest. The University also ranked 51st in the Best Value Schools category.

Ohio Northern University also had a solid showing. The school tied for fourth in the best Regional Colleges in the Midwest category. ONU was 3rd in Best Value Schools, and tied for 30th in engineering programs without a doctorate.

Bluffton University was 30th in the Regional Colleges in the midwest category. It ranked 21st in Best Value Schools.

Best Value rankings balance the school’s academic quality against the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.

