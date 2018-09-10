Findlay Native Earns Major Military Promotion

9/10/18 – 8:18 A.M.

A Findlay native recently moved into even higher ranks in the military. The U.S. Army Public Affairs Branch promoted Colonel Amy Hannah to the rank of brigadier general during a September 5 ceremony in Belgium. Hannah has been serving as the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe public affairs officer.

General Curtis Scaparrotti is the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and presided over the ceremony. He said, “Possibly more than any other rank, the trust, faith, and confidence the nation puts in its Brigadier General is truly special.”

Hannah’s next assignment is to serve as the director of the U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group.

