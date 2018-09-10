Local Gas Prices Up Slightly

9/10/18 – 6:54 A.M.

Local gas prices are slightly higher as we start a new work week. OhioGasPrices.com says the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.71. That’s up five cents from last week. A month ago we were paying $2.60 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.68 per gallon today. That’s up a penny over the last seven days.

Local prices remain below the state average, which is $2.73. The state average has increased two cents from last Monday.