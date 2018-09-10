Fostoria To Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Tuesday

9/10/18 – 6:44 A.M.

Fostoria will hold a September 11 remembrance ceremony Tuesday morning. The event is set for 9:59 a.m. at the Fostoria Fire Station at 233 West South Street. 9:59 a.m. marks the time the first tower fell following the terrorist attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Fire Chief Brian Herbert, Police Chief Keith Loreno, and local clergy will all speak during the ceremony.

The event is open to the public. If you plan to attend you should park on Crocker and Wood streets behind the station.

MORE: Review-Times